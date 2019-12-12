Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Columbus man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Columbus man.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cameron Dwayne Reed, a 56 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with grayish white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a stocking cap, black and red checkered jacket and has a tattoo of a bird on his right forearm.

Cameron was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 11 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cameron Dwayne Reed, contact the Columbus Police Department at (812) 376-2600 or 911.

