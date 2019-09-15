Statewide Silver Alert issued for Indiana man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 64 year old Henry “Hank” A. Schneider.

Schneider is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes. He last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Hank is missing from Marion, Indiana which is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Henry “Hank” A. Schneider, contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 765-668-8168 or 911.