Statewide Silver Alert issued for Carmel woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Crystal Monik Williams, a 47-year-old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black sweat pants, flip flops and glasses.

Crystal is missing from Carmel and was last seen on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 6 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Crystal Monik Williams, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.