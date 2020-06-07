Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 15-year-old Grace Hammonds.

The Ingalls Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Grace Hammonds, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes. Grace was last seen wearing black shorts with a white stripe, black flip flops, and an unknown shirt.

Grace is missing from Ingalls, Indiana, and was last seen on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:35 pm. Grace is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Grace Hammonds, contact the Ingalls Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

For the full release -- and picture -- head to ISP's website.