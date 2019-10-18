Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Sellersburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Adam Seth Persons, a 28-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and Fila shoes, and driving a green 2003 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate number 614RJY.

Persons is missing from Georgetown, Indiana, 121 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 9 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Adam Seth Persons, contact the Sellersburg Police Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.

