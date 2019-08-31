UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert for missing IU Bloomington student cancelled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been cancelled.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Indiana University Police Bloomington is investigating the disappearance of Alexander William Weiss, a 20 year old white male, 5'7" tall, 125 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a burgundy IU shirt with "INDIANA" in camo writing, khaki cargo shorts and black shoes.

Alexander is missing from Bloomington, Indiana and was last seen on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 7:45 pm.

If you have any information on Alexander William Weiss, contact the Indiana University Police Bloomington at 812-855-4111 or 911.