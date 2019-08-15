State to pay for Benton Harbor superintendent search firm

Benton Harbor Area Schools will hire a firm to help them with a national search for a new superintendent.

The state has agreed to pay the $22,000 cost to hire the firm as the district figures out how to handle its $18.4 million debt, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Patricia Robinson has served as interim superintendent after Robert Herrera left the district for a new job.

Meanwhile, state officials will meet with Benton Harbor school officials at 5 p.m. Friday the high school.

