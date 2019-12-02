State recognizes Beacon Health as leader in mother-baby care

Beacon Children's Hospital and Memorial Hospital of South Bend have been recognized by the state as the leader in mother and baby care.

This means Beacon Health System will continue to provide specialty care for more complex maternal and fetal complications.

Indiana recently put new requirements and standards into place for all hospitals and birthing centers. The unit was the first in the country to let families stay with their babies during their stay.

Beacon also provides critical transportation services for high-risk mothers and babies across northern Indiana.

