Michigan closing state park campgrounds, lodging facilities, and shelters

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that, in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, it is closing multiple areas until at least April 13.

The Michigan DNR is closing state park campgrounds, overnight lodging facilities and shelters.

State parks and recreation areas will remain open to provide residents with opportunities to get outdoors, as long as all visitors follow proper social distancing of at least 6 feet between yourself and another person.

The DNR will not be able to honor camping reservations for dates between March 23 and April 13. Reservations for that time frame will automatically be canceled.

People who made those reservations should get their full refunds.

No cancellation/modification fees will be charged.

You should receive an email notification once cancellations are processed.

For any questions you may have, regarding reservation cancellations, please call 800-447-2757.