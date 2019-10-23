State officials, school board agree on joint advisory committee details

The future of Benton Harbor schools may be decided by a joint advisory committee between the state of Michigan and the school district.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, trustees approved creating the committee on Saturday.

The committee will be responsible for creating the district’s business and operation plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The plan needs to be approved by the school board and the state before being implemented.

The committee’s first meeting is expected to happen before the end of October.

