State officials continue to push back on Gov. Whitmer’s latest stay home order

Just one day after thousands protested in the Michigan Capitol, state officials continue to push back on Governor Gretchen Whitmer's latest Stay Home-Stay Safe order extended to April 30.

On Thursday, Brad Paquette became the latest local state representative to disagree with the governor.

Local State Senator Kim LaSata said in a statement on Tuesday that she too is against the latest order

Paquette told 16 News Now that he feels the voice of many residents are not being heard. He added that Governor Whitmer is making moves without considering how it will impact all residents.

"Especially with the protest that happened yesterday, it is directly because people are not being heard and that is the role of us as state representatives and state senators is to be the closest to the people and make their voice heard," Paquette said.

The reason they are not being heard, according to Paquette, is because government officials are not listening. In fact, Paquette says local state representatives and state senators were never notified about the the new order restriction until after the order was issued last week.

The new order includes banning travel between homes, the use of motor boats, and ordered stores to close areas that sell non-essential items. The order also came with no exemption for workers such as landscapers who Paquette says can work safely while remaining physically distant.

"These are individuals that want to work and put their livelihood into their business and they have realized how they can work safely and the government is telling them not to," Paquette said.

No matter what side you are on, the Berrien County Health Department says how residents handle the order will determine how long COVID-19 is here to stay.

"The actions we are taking right now are going to have an impact on the number of coronavirus cases that we see in our community over the next couple of weeks," communications manager Gillian Conrad said. "We can't let up our efforts now. We have to keep going."

According to John Hopkins Research, Michigan has more than 29,000 cases of COVID-19, the fourth highest in the country, and the third highest number of deaths with more than 2,000.

LaSata says opposing the latest order also had to do with the possible risk of further EEE infection. However, Conrad says their is no data right now that supports the mosquito born illness that plagued the state last fall will be a problem in like it was in 2019.