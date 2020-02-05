State introduces resolution for a lodge at Potato Creek State Park

It's Round 3 at trying to get an inn off the ground at Potato Creek State Park.

"Any investment in Potato Creek will benefit our community, no matter what it is," North Liberty Clerk-Treasurer Vicki Kitchen said.

Indiana House Concurrent Resolution-0020 calls for a lodge at Potato Creek State Park.

It could be a boost to the area.

"Jobs, utility revenue, tourism. Not everybody likes to camp or do things outdoors, so an inn would bring other people to the area," Kitchen said.

The last attempt at an inn was around five years ago, looking at a $25 million facility, but funding fell through.

"I know we had a change of leadership at the Statehouse that was part of it," Kitchen said. "With [former] Gov. [Mike] Pence leaving and Eric Holcomb taking over, I just think there wasn't enough transition time to research everything that was going on."

An inn could mean more people at the park and a boost to local business.

"Currently we get people that are camping at the park come to visit town to look around and stuff, so if they had an inn, that would have more people coming around the area," said Vivian Bolen, co-owner of Over the Top Bakery and Cafe in North Liberty.

"I think it would be awesome. More traffic for North Liberty, more walking traffic for us," said Kelly Prentkowski, who owns Tangles Salon and is president of North Liberty Main Street.

The previous plans for funding the project included using Stellar funds from the state for utility setup, as well as for a trail from the city to Potato Creek State Park and using state land to place cell towers to generate revenue.

So far, no specific plans in place, but more options for recreation and lodging are well-received by many in North Liberty.

"We have family and friends that are traveling in and out of town, and it would be nice to stay out there when they do come, instead of staying at my house," Prentkowski said with a laugh.

The resolution has been read in the state Senate and now sits in the Committee on Natural Resources.

