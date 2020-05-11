State health officials to set-up more testing sites in South Bend

The South Bend Common Council will hold their meeting as scheduled on Monday night at 7 p.m.

However, it will be another virtual meeting held online on the Microsoft App. Link for Monday's night meeting, here.

16 Morning News Now spoke with At-Large Council member Lori Hamann ahead Monday night's meeting. Hamann said residents can expect more testing in the city of South Bend.

"The state is hosting several of the testings around south bend. And you do not have to have a doctor’s permission or prescription to go in for testing," Hamann said, "If you are presenting with symptoms you are able to go to these testing sites. And they’re trying to move them in to areas that were previously not being served."

There will be a mobile testing site on Monday, May 11th from 12 - 3 p.m. at Vida Nueva Church of God, 739 N. College St., in South Bend. Individuals must be experiencing symptoms. Testing is available on a first come, first served basis.

The Indiana State Department of Health and Optum will hold a testing site at 1901 S. Kemble Ave., South Bend, 46613. The site will be open from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals must register before showing up.

To register for a test please visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1126.