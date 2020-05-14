Startup Moxie to host virtual expo & showcase Thursday

Startup Moxie is a program designed to transform the lives of high school students through entrepreneurial thought and immersion.

The regional program was created by RISE in 2015, and it was first started in St. Joseph County before expanding to Elkhart County schools.

Students in the program get real world experience in working to create their own startups, as well as working at local events and interacting with their business mentors.

Students receive four high school and six college dual credits for this course.

The end goal is to create their own startups, pitch their ideas to investors and receive funding for their projects.

A big expo to showcase all of the students work was supposed to take place during IDEA Week, but had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

In place of the expo, a virtual expo will take place Thursday evening.

"This is via video where you can see live product demonstrations, and it really is trying to function like it would at a live expo," said Lara Brian, program director for Startup Moxie St Joseph County.

"Each student will actually have a virtual booth where guests can come in and kind of get to talk to each different entrepreneur," said Lizzie Sheets, program director for Startup Moxie Elkhart County. "And we'll also have nine pitches that will happen on the live virtual stage."

The first place winner of the Elkhart County pitch event is Caden Waugh, a Jimtown High School Senior who created a product called

"Safeway Home Solutions" .

The product is a concealment shelf that can be unlocked by a swipe card.

"You can put important documents, cash, snacks, firearms, whatever you want in here," Waugh said. "And you can hide them from whoever you don't want in there."

Waugh's startup, along with many others, will be showcased at the virtual expo Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

The interactive event is free, but participants must register online by clicking here .

