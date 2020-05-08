Starting Monday some businesses will reopen, but with changes

Things have been closed down in Indiana for awhile, but now it is time to open back up.

"You know when the shops not open I'm not making any money, you know so it's kind of scary being out of work for two months," Ethan De Nolf says. He's the owner of De Nolf's Barber Shop in South Bend.

Starting on Monday, its time for barber shops, nail salons, restaurants, tattoo shops and spas to open back up.

"It's extra hard for us this year but we're still excited about it, Amber Goddard says. She's the owner of Hensell's Oaken Bucket in South Bend.

Excited to reopen, but with some changes.

"Well we already were kind of putting ideas into play before the governor's order so we had already ordered the sanitizing stations for the door ways. We already had started spacing out our tables more, and we opened an additional level of seating that we would not normally open," Goddard says.

Bar areas at restaurants will remain closed to promote physical distancing, and the restaurant can only operate at 50% capacity.

Barbershops are also taking precautions to keep people safe.

"Every time someone walks into the chair our floors are swept, the stations are cleaned, we have multiple clippers, multiple combs everything is sanitizing while we're working. I guess the only thing that is different is I bought about 20 new capes so that each individual gets their own cape so that when we're done so there's no cross contamination," De Nolf says.

De Nolf says patrons will not be allowed in without a face mask, he'll be wearing one too. You could book an appointment for a haircut on their website or Instagram.

The state is now reopening, not fully, but slowly, to keep people safe.

"We'll be putting a sign outside that you do not get to enter our establishment if you're not wearing a mask. My wife is pregnant , I have a 2 and a half-year-old at home, I have elderly in my family that have health issues, I am not bringing this stuff home," De Nolf adds.