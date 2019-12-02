Starke County to host open house to review future broadband infrastructure

Residents in Starke County will get a chance to hear about high-speed internet technology throughout the county during an open house Monday.

The county has kicked off the planning process to develop a Broadband Readiness Plan. The plan will identify goals for the next five to 10 years for Starke County.

Residents can review information and provide feedback.

There will be a short presentation on the project during the County Commissioners meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Final adoption of the plan is expected in January of 2020.

The open house begins Monday from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Starke County Annex Building 1, 53 E. Mound Street, in Knox.

