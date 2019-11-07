Starke County startup plans to build $22M facility, add 80 jobs

A startup manufacturer specializing in cold brew coffee and other beverages has announced plans to establish operations in Starke County.

Common Collabs will invest nearly $22 million to construct and equip a 60,000-square-foot facility in the 2700 block of East Division Road in Knox.

The company plans to create up to 80 new jobs over the next few years with "competitive average salaries for the state and county," according to a release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

If you're interested in one of those jobs, applicants can email Freddy.Lopez@CommonCollabs.com for more information.

