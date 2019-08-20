Starke County police search for escaped inmate

The Starke County Sheriff's Department SWAT unit is alerting the public to an inmate who escaped from custody near Starke Hospital in Knox.

Bradley Smith, 32, was last seen wearing orange pants and no shirt, according to a Facebook post from Starke County SWAT. The Facebook entry was posted around 8:45 a.m. EDT, but it was not immediately clear when Smith allegedly escaped custody.

Online jail records list his height at 5 feet, 8 inches and weight at 184 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

Authorities ask that if you see Smith, you call police immediately. They urge you not to try to apprehend him yourself.

He was booked at the Starke County Jail on June 30 and was being held on a $100,000 bond for battery or battery by bodily waste against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

The above picture is cropped to allow viewers to see all tattoos visible in Smith's booking photo.

