Starke County man arrested after fatal crash

A Starke County man has been arrested following his involvement in a multi-vehicle fatal crash Friday afternoon.

La Porte County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 1400 east block of US Highway 6 in rural Union Township, around 1:55 p.m. Friday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash.

Deputies discovered the crash involved a motorcycle, a truck and two passenger vehicles.

Police say Thomas P. Nelson, 39, of Knox, Ind. was driving eastbound when he crossed the center lane and collided with a truck traveling westbound.

As a result, another vehicle swerved and collided with a NIPSCO utility pole.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle with two passengers slid and rolled over. Both passengers were ejected.

The passenger of the motorcycle, Barbara E. McDowell died Saturday morning at an area hospital from her injuries.

Following the crash, Nelson was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail.

Nelson has been arrested for the offenses of Operating While Intoxicated-Causing Death, a Level 4 Felony, Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 Felony, and Operating While Intoxicated-Endangerment, a misdemeanor.

He is being held on a $20,005.00 cash-only bond.

The crash remains under investigation by members of FACT.

