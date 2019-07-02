Stabenow checks in with health providers in southwest Michigan

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow was in southwest Michigan Tuesday, speaking with area health care professionals who serve those in need.

The senator was at the InterCare Community Health Network in Benton Harbor Tuesday morning as part of her tour. The staff spoke to her about the challenges they're facing, such as their struggle to recruit physicians.

InterCare is a federally qualified health center that serves five counties in southwest Michigan.

Stabenow said she plans to go to bat for InterCare and other health centers when she heads to D.C.

"In Washington, I lead the effort to continue funding for community health centers like InterCare," she said. "I'll be going back. The federal funding runs out at the end of September, and I'm leading a bipartisan effort to make sure we're keeping it going, and hopefully, we can increase the funding."

The senator also made a stop at the Benton Harbor Veterans Affairs clinic and at a family clinic.

