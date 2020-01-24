Stabenow: Michiganders asking for fair impeachment process

With the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in its fourth day Friday, the 16 News Now Washington Bureau asked Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., about the feedback she is receiving from her constituents in the Wolverine State.

"Well, overwhelmingly, whether it's somebody who supports impeachment or not, overwhelmingly I hear, 'Just have a fair process. I want to trust that the process is fair,'" she said. "And people are quite having relevant witnesses and documents, being able to see emails as being fair. And so, that's where I've really focused. I think people need to have some confidence that when this was done that both sides got a fair hearing."

On a side note, Stabenow will be Greta Van Susteren's guest on this Sunday's "Full Court Press." That airs on WNDU, right after 16 News Now at 11.

