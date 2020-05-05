St. Vincent de Paul and Goodwill team up to open food pantries

Many in Michiana are finding themselves asking for a little extra help during these circumstances, so others are stepping up to answer the call.

16 News Now tells you how some non-profits are working to make no one has to go hungry in these turbulent times.

Thanks to dollars from the United Way's COVID-19 response fund, the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Goodwill are working to keep food on the table for their communities.

Economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have people heading to food pantries more than ever before.

"We're keeping track of who's coming in and going out and we're seeing about a 40% increase in new people--people who have never needed help with food before, who have never been to a pantry before or never had to ask. So, we're glad to be here and continue to do that because that need is so great," St. Vincent de Paul Society Executive Director Anne Watson.

St. Vincent de Paul is teaming up with long time philanthropic partner Goodwill to offer more opportunities for people to pick up the food they need.

"A couple years ago we worked with them on the closing of their stores. We were able to make that transition very smooth and very beneficial for St. Vincent's," said Goodwill Mission Advancement V.P. Guy Fisher.

"And now with this situation they had to close for a little while and I spoke with Debie Coble and said why don't we go in together on this," Watson said.

St. Vincent already distributed nearly 900 boxes of food since mid-March.

Goodwill has roughly 150 boxes ready to go for their first day.

"We're going to continue this as long as we have funding to continue that and meet the needs in the community so we're here, we're working. It's what we do and we're looking forward to serve," Fisher said.

You can pick up food at the St. Vincent de Paul Society every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to noon. Goodwill will be hosting their food pantries on Mondays and Wednesdays starting on May 6th.