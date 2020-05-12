St. Joseph students recognized in national contest

Some St. Joseph Public Schools students are being recognized in a national contest.

Braden Miesse will be representing Upton Middle School at the finals for National History Day. He is one of two Michigan students representing the state in the Junior Performance Division.

Maren Barfus and Ginny Weykamp won the Special Award for Use of Family History with their Junior Group Exhibit.

National History Day is a non-profit based in Maryland that holds an annual project-based contest for students in grades six through 12.

Other students who went to NHD State competition were Jackson Galsterer and Aaron Teng (group website), Samantha Zelenock-Grove and Zoe Jiang (group website), and Rachel Cox (individual exhibit).

