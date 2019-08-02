St. Joseph school board inks deal with new superintendent

The St. Joseph Public Schools Board of Education has approved a contract for its new superintendent.

Board members unanimously agreed to a three-year contract with Thomas Bruce that includes a $158,000 annual salary, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Bruce was the director of curriculum and instruction at Arcadia Unified School District in California, and he's held that position since 2016.

He's in the process of relocating from California to St. Joseph but says he's expected to start as superintendent on Aug. 15.

