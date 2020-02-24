St. Joseph Co. is Indiana's first to join AARP Age-Friendly Network

The South Bend Common Council talked about a more age-friendly community Monday night.

Through a partnership with the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, St. Joseph County leadership is making a commitment to being a great place to live for people of all ages.

Part of that is encouraging community involvement and feedback on improvements city leaders can make.

Even though the partnership is through AARP, the age-friendly affiliation is working toward advocating for the needs of community members of all ages.

“You will see a questionnaire that will be handed out throughout the county and various communities to get the public's opinion on what areas need improvement and what areas the community is doing well in. We're trying to engage all the cities in this county, all the towns, all the unincorporated areas to get everybody's opinion on what we could do better or what we're already achieving,” Age-Friendly St. Joseph County presenter John Butler said.

St. Joseph County is the first in Indiana to join the network, joining three other Hoosier cities: Gary, Fishers and Fort Wayne.

