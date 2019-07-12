St. Joseph gears up for 58th annual Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff

St. Joseph, Michigan is getting ready for a weekend full of creativity, shopping and a whole lot of food.

The 58th annual Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff is Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fun all starts Friday night with a block party at the Krasl Art Center from 5 to 10 p.m.

Over 200 artists from around the country and beyond will showcase their art work Saturday and Sunday.

Food trucks and live music will also be on site, along with plenty of activities for the whole family.

"Visitors will find jewelry, they'll find functional ceramic objects, decorative sculptures. They'll find sculptures for their yard, works to hang on their wall,” said Julia Gourley Donohue, Executive Director of the Krasl Art Center.

Shuttles will be available at the Edge Water Business District and Kelly’s Bowl on both Saturday and Sunday.

