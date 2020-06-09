St. Joseph School District projects seven figure cuts in state funding

St. Joseph Public Schools are just one of hundreds of school districts in Michigan that could face statewide budget cuts due to economic impacts of COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas Bruce told me they're planning on losing $4.2 million worth of state funding to between this year and the school year ending in 2021.

These are just projections, but Bruce says he's planning for the worst case scenario.

"We expect this budget to be the first initial. It will be the worst case scenario situation. In June, then in July, August, September, it will likely change," he said.

His plan says they'll be able to use reserve funds to make up for this year's potential losses, but they'll need to cut their budget to make up for $2.1 million funding cuts next year.

Putting it in perspective, $2.1 million dollars is roughly 7% of the St. Joseph School District's total budget.

That's enough to pay for 16 full time teachers.

That amount equates to losing around $700 per student.

"We need to plan our worst case scenario. We believe and truly believe and hope that things will get better. This budget that we present in June--at the end of June--will continue to change and evolve as we hear more from the state level and hopefully the federal level as well," Bruce said.

Bruce says they'll have to find a way to take out $2.1 million from next year's school budget to keep up with their worst case scenario projections.

He says one place to start is by reviewing transportation and custodial costs, that could be much lower at the start of next school year.

"These are all things that we're trying to start to think about, and so when we look at budget, we also have to think about what does that look like in the fall," he said.

This plan cuts cost by not filling vacancies left by retiring teachers, and instituting a hiring freeze.

"We have about 8 teachers that are resigning or retiring. Attrition is really, can we condense things--can we consolidate things so that we don't have to rehire those positions back but still not effect the classroom," he said.

The last option is going through each department line by line and cutting unnecessary costs.

Bruce says he's still hoping for the best, saying if funding cuts aren't as bad as they project, they'll have prioritized items to put back into the budget.

