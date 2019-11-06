St. Joseph River searched after report of someone in water

Crews have ended a search of the St. Joseph River below the LaSalle Bridge after initially getting reports of someone in the water.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A South Bend Fire Department official told us they got a call after kids told a passerby they saw someone in the water. A river rescue boat was launched, but fire crews found no evidence there was ever anyone in the water.

We'll continue to keep an eye on this situation and let you know if anything changes.

