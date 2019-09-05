St. Joseph North Pier Lighthouse stands the test of time

Cities often have defining landmark: the Empire State Building, the Gateway Arch, the Golden Gate Bridge.

For St. Joseph, Michigan, it's the North Pier Outer Lighthouse.

The structure has stood since the 1800s and has had a history full of ups and downs.

From being a key role in shipping to its decline, and then revival in recent years, the lighthouse has stood the test of time, guiding residents home.

"It's a symbol of the city," said Bob Karwowski, a volunteer at the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center. "This is St. Joe. When you look at the water towers, you look at our letterheads, pretty much all with the lighthouse focus. So, it's pretty much the center of the community."

To take a dive into its history and learn how you can see the inside for yourself, watch the video above.

