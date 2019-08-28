St. Joseph, Michigan to end summer season with weekend fun

It’s the last week for Michigan kids to enjoy summer, and St. Joe is making sure the season ends with a bang.

Labor Day weekend festivities kick off Friday with a free outdoor concert at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell at 7:30 p.m.

Festivities continue Saturday with the Farmer’s Market that will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can also watch sailboats come in from the Tri-State Regatta.

The Lake Bluff Artisan Faire will also take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Antiques on the Bluff will take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there will also be more live music and free horse-drawn trolley rides at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell.

“It's like one last soak up the summer weekend in St. Joe as we've got a variety of things happening for everybody,” said Daniele Crevier from St. Joe Today. “And it's just really cool to see everyone come back out and celebrate, you know, one last weekend."

For more information on the weekend festivities, click here .