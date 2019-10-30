St. Joseph HS holds annual diaper drive for Women's Care Center

St. Joseph High School in South Bend hosted its annual diaper drive Wednesday.

The event is aimed at donating thousands of diapers to the Women's Care Center down the street from the school.

Last year, the school collected nearly 35,000 diapers, and this year, its goal was 40,000.

"It's, of course, consistent with our Catholic ideology of being pro-life and supporting women who have children who are in need," Principal John Kennedy said. "We want the babies to be well taken care of. We want to support the women. We want them to make the right choice when they're pregnant."

The students normally hand-deliver the diapers through a chain that stretches all the way from the school to the Women's Care Center, but because of the rainy weather, they loaded the diapers into two buses and drove them to the center to keep them dry.

