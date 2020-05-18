St Joseph County’s requirement that masks be worn in public places draws complaints of alleged non compliance

St Joseph County’s requirement that masks be worn in public places has drawn 37 complaints of alleged non compliance.

N95 masks (Source: MGN)

Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox has not issued fines. He says his focus has been on education and cooperation, although a certain amount of aggravation seems to be unavoidable.

“America, please stand up for your rights. Those of you that believe people should be wearing masks and are afraid to go out please feel free to stay home and let the rest of us live our lives,” said Sonny Crandall of South Bend.

Last Thursday, Sonny drew the attention of police after an attempt to buy a candy bar at a Granger retailer turned confrontational with a clerk.

Sonny says he can’t wear a mask for medical reasons. “I pick up a king sized Pay Day, put it on the counter. The cashier with his mask on rings it up. I put my credit card in the slot. That’s when his trainer/ manager, whatever it was that was behind the counter in a very nasty tone said, ‘and the next time you come in here you better be wearing a mask.’”

Crandall says if he knew customers were required to wear masks in the store he would have never entered. “But the fact that they let me walk through their store and then very nastily at the end of the whole thing when they’re getting my money to be that rude to me and telling me I have to and not even wanting to listen why I can’t, for medical reasons.”

Dr Fox says it’s perfectly okay for a business to deny service to those who are unwilling or unable to wear a mask, although he wasn’t aware of any business that had taken that strict of a stance. “Throughout my entire life, you know, we’ve had the no shirt, no shoes, no service. No one objects to being forced to wear shoes into a food service establishment and so the norm should become, at least for the foreseeable future, no mask, no shirt, no shoes, no service.”