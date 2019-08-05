St. Joseph County to unveil "Adopt a Road" program

Those who have complained about shoddy landscaping at roundabouts in St. Joseph County will soon be able to do something about it.

“So there's various areas we have to mow along the right of ways, along roads plus there's specific areas that are roundabouts that we do include in our mowing program and again it is a monthly basis for that program as we have resources available and weather permitting,” said St. Joseph County Engineer Jessica Clark.

The community will soon have a chance to decide if once a month—is enough.

In a matter of weeks, Clark plans to unveil an “Adopt a Spot/Road” beautification program designed to tap the talents of green thumbed do-gooders.

“And these are opportunities through an Adopt a Spot or Adopt a Road program where they can actively engage in that type of community service and help keep these areas in a more manicured state or more frequently maintained state and keep them beautiful,” Clark explained.

It’s the same concept that already has the Friends of Granger Paths maintaining a trail head at the Adams Road recreational path. The trail head has a circular brick patio, landscaping plants, and a bench. The group is selling sponsorship to bricks to raise bucks.

Clark says the new program will be a perfect fit given all the community service groups aligned with local universities and churches.

Adopting a spot or road in St. Joseph County will require purchasing a $50 annual permit. The fees will offset the cost of making signs to recognize sponsors, and be used to buy supplies like safety vests, trash bags, and gloves.

“It's a great program that's utilized throughout the state, throughout communities where again it does allow those interested persons get involved and help keep areas free of litter and free of debris and keep them maintained a little more often than our monthly program provides for,” said Clark.

The county had previously tried planting flowers to improve the look of the roundabout at Ironwood and Auten only to have the flowers promptly stolen.