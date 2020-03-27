St. Joseph County road repaving program to start in April

Work is expected to begin next month on St. Joseph County’s road repaving program.

Officials say the current public health crisis will not cause delay.

Eight separate projects are in the works to repave 7.7 miles at a cost of $2 million.

“We try to spread it around to help improve corridors be it north, south, east, west, be it higher volume travelled corridors to keep those roads in a good condition,” St. Joseph County Engineer Jessica Clark told 16 News Now.

Cleveland Road will be repaved from SR 23 to Crestview.

Roosevelt Road will be resurfaced between Myrtle and Locust.

Apple Road will be redone from Jefferson to McKinley.

Birch Road will be repacked from Jefferson to McKinley.

Mayflower gets a makeover from SR 23 to to Cloyd.

Work is planned on Kern Road between 931 and Fellows and on Smilax between State Roads 23 and 4.

Anderson Road will be repacked from Beech to Ash.

Half of the $2 million dollar price tag will be covered by a state grant through Indiana’s Community Crossings program

The program started in 2016 and St. Joseph County has successful grant applications in tree of the four years.

This year, the county received the maximum grant of $1 million as a 50/50 match.

“To date we’ve received basically $2.7 Million dollars which double that with what we invested and have completed about 18 or so miles,” Clark said.

The county has applied for another $1 million dollar matching grant and is expecting a decision in April that could fund five more paving projects yet this year on Ash, Edison, Fillmore, Johnson and Timothy.

