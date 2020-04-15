St. Joseph County receives PPE from Strategic National Stockpile

St. Joseph County has received a shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The county board of health today displayed pictures of the truck that made the delivery and of the many boxes it brought that held PPE or personal protective equipment like masks, gowns and sanitizer.

The supplies are being distributed to long term care facilities, shelters, and nursing homes.

“Other places that just don’t have access to the supply and aren’t otherwise on the priority list," said Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox. "Agencies that deliver in home care for instance, they don’t fall on the state department of health priority list for anything but they’re out in the community going in to peoples homes.”

While Dr. Fox says the county hasn’t flattened its coronavirus curve, he says cases that were doubling every 4.6 days are now doubling every 7.1 days.

