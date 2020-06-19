St. Joseph County officials continue to stress vigilance against COVID-19

In St. Joseph County, the curve has seemed to flatten, but health officials are urging people to remain vigilant.

The county saw its highest daily new cases back on April 16.

For the past month, there has been a significant flattening of the curve with health officials crediting the face covering order.

Today, they're still reminding every one that the threat is not over.

"The threat remains real," South Bend Mayor James Mueller said. "We'll see how everything goes over the duration of this threat. A second wave is a very reasonable possibility. I am grateful that the health officials imposed the mask requirement because that seems to be maintaining the current level in St. Joseph County."

The mask order is set expire on July 4 but health officials are expected to extend it.