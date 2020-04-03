St. Joseph County leaders provide update on pandemic

South Bend’s river lights will shine red and white in a symbolic salute to local health care workers.

“Unlike most other emergencies there will be no cavalry arriving to reinforce us because this is a global pandemic everyone else is facing the same issues,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

The latest information shows that 77 St. Joseph County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Currently six of them are hospitalized, although the predicted peak of the virus is still 16 days away.

“It is not okay to have in person group gatherings of any kind," Mayor Mueller continued. "It is not okay to visit with friends and families outside of your household. Staying home and avoiding contact with others has likely already become a trying experience but the reality is it’s the most important thing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The choices that you make today and for the next several weeks will determine how many of our neighbors live or die."

Meantime the City of South Bend is putting its money where it’s resident’s mouths are in addressing food security.

About 35 city workers have been reassigned. They now assist charities to make sure city residents have enough to eat.

“We identified food security as a need and established a partnership with Stanz Food Service with the City of South Bend special appropriation that Mayor Mueller and the council made available last week to the tune of $500,000," said city Venues Parks and Arts Director Aaron Perri. "We appropriated $50,000 of it for a partnership with Stanz Food Services so that these agencies can continue to add a consistent supply of food product as we navigate this crisis.”

The city’s Venues Parks and Arts division is also selling $25 t-shirts to raise money for the cause. The shirts read: Side by Side Together while we’re apart.

