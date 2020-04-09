St. Joseph County jail, police to hold Dyngus Day food drive

The St. Joseph County Jail and Police will host a Dyngus Day Food Drive Monday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a release, during the last two weeks of March, more than 8,500 St. Joseph County residents filed new unemployment benefits claims.

A properly-distanced collection of non-perishable food items will be out front of the St. Joseph County Jail. Donors will be able to drive-thru and drop the donation from car windows at 401 West Sample Street in South Bend.

All donations will be delivered to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.