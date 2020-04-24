St. Joseph County health officials provide coronavirus update

Hispanics now account for 31% of St. Joseph County’s coronavirus cases.

That compares to 51 percent Caucasian and 15 percent African American.

The development comes after increased testing opportunities were brought to South Bend’s west side.

When talk at today’s afternoon video conference turned to the possibility of restarting the economy in St. Joseph County, the mayor said that the most optimistic time table now appeared to be late May or early June.

Officials first want to see 14 straight days of declining coronavirus cases and they’re still in the process of establishing a robust contact tracing program.

“We’ve got to score a touchdown," South Bend Mayor James Mueller said. We don’t have any time, we don’t have another drive left, and we’ve been eeking out first downs, gadget plays, fake punts, and now as we’re approaching the red zone, can’t settle for that field goal. We need a touchdown and we certainly can’t turn the ball over on the goal line.”

Statistics show that 77% t of all the coronavirus deaths in St. Joseph County involved people over the age of 70.

There have been no deaths of people under the age of 50.

