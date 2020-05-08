St. Joseph County health officials give update on pandemic

t’s too early to tell.

That was the response from officials in St. Joseph County today when asked whether reopening the economy had an impact on the number of coronavirus cases.

The City of South Bend plans to open two of its golf courses on Monday (Erskine and Elbel), although the mayor still doesn’t seem convinced that it’s the best course of action to reopen the economy this soon.

“Under the governors plan, we went from social gatherings of ten to 25 this week. It’ll ratchet up over the next month to 250 and by the Fourth of July under the governor’s plan there will be no limits on social gatherings. So the day after the Fourth of July is the Brickyard 500 so theoretically we could go from 25 today to a half million people on July fifth,” said Mayor James Mueller at an afternoon virtual news conference.

It was also announced that St. Joseph County employees would begin returning to work next week with plans to reopen to the public again by the end of the month.

While restaurants will be able to reopen at half capacity on Monday officials today set the table in terms of their expectations.

“Our expectation is that people will wear a mask you know from the time they enter a restaurant until they’re seated at a table and if they get up from the table to go to the rest room or to go pay or whatever it is,” said Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox. “Obviously to eat they’ll need to take their mask off.”

This weekend also marks the first where faith communities can hold religious services.

“A number of faith communities have decided to delay the time that they will gather for worship,” said Dr. Fox.