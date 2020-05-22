St. Joseph County health officials give advice about stage 3

We are hearing from local leaders after the number of cases in St. Joseph County passed the one thousand mark this week.

The county now has 1,083 and 35 deaths.

With gyms in Indiana now allowed to reopen, the county's deputy health officer had this advice.

“While wearing a mask to exercise may be uncomfortable, the best data suggests that any, any activity which involves a forced exhalation of air whether its singing, coughing and similarly weight lifting, anything that makes you grunt or spit, the sanitation practices in gyms are really vital,” Dr. Mark Fox said. “Thinking about who you’re exposed to in that setting a mask will do a lot to protect those around you.”

Catholic Church services are also set to begin this weekend in St. Joseph County.

