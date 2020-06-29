St. Joseph County extends face mask order

St. Joseph County's face mask order has been extended through Sept. 7 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:



In order to ensure a coordinated, effective, and evidence-based response to COVID-19, the St. Joseph County Unified Command was established, consisting of representatives of St. Joseph County Department of Health, Beacon Health System, St. Joseph Health System, the South Bend Clinic, and the COVID-19 Response Coordinator, serving as a liaison to the elected officials and the business community in the South Bend region. In light of the consensus recommendation of the members of Unified Command, based on an assessment of the current status of the pandemic within the country and our re usaproauwaratliav'sal of the available literature, the following new order, St. Joseph County Public Health Order 2 - 2020 is issued.

Given that there is no vaccine or medication available to prevent or treat COVID-19, measures such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing face coverings are the most effective strategies to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets from infected persons to uninfected persons, thus reducing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the morbidity and mortality from COVID-19.

As the St. Joseph County Public Health Authority, pursuant to the authority granted by Indiana Codes 16- 20-1 et seq. and 16-41-9 et seq., in the interest of protecting all St. Joseph County residents, and reducing the spread of communicable disease, specifically the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), I order the following to take effect throughout St. Joseph County, Indiana, beginning July 4, 2020 through September 7, 2020:

• Any business establishment open to customers shall make alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol readily accessible at the entrance and in proximity to high-touch surfaces.

• A face covering over one's nose and mouth shall be required for any persons entering an enclosed public space or enclosed place of business, unless such persons have a medical exception indicating that a face covering is ill-advised for health reasons, or the face covering prevents the persons from delivering or receiving goods or services. The face covering shall be worn at all times when physical distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

• Exceptions include but are not limited to any person who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. Examples of such exceptions include but are not limited to individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive lung disease; severe anxiety; autism; cerebral palsy; 2 years of age or younger.

This Order is, hereby, issued on June 29, 2020, pursuant to the Indiana Code provisions listed above and in a manner consistent with all statutory authority delegated to me as the St. Joseph County Public Health Authority. I will continue to monitor the health of St. Joseph County residents and will issue additional orders as necessary.

Robert M. Einterz, MD

Health Officer



