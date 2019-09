Thursday night was a busy one for fire crews in St. Joseph County as they responded to three fires, all between 11 p.m. and midnight and all within blocks of each other.

The first, a residential fire in the 700 block of Jackson.

The second fire happened in a garage in the 400 block of South Philippa.

The last fire was in another garage in the 500 block of South Grant.

No word on if these are connected but 16 News Now has learned there were no reports of injuries.