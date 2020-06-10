St. Joseph County credits face mask order for slowing case rate compared to Elkhart County

The St. Joseph County Department of Health said that during the month of May, the county saw a 100% increase in cases. But they say Elkhart County saw an increase in 350% during that same time frame. Let's look at those numbers.

So back on April 9, the entire state was still in a state at home order. St. Joseph County had 165 cases and Elkhart County had 62.

A month later, the stay at home order had been lifted and on May 9th, St. Joe County had 803 cases, while Elkhart County had 480.

But on May 5, the St. Joe County issued a public health order for face masks that will last until July 4.

That brings us to this week. St. Joe County has 1453 cases, while Elkhart County has surpassed them with 1832 cases.

I spoke with Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox about the effectiveness of the public health order.

"We had our biggest, our highest rate of increase in a number of cases was in the first half of April," Dr. Fox said. "So it's plausible that Elkhart was simply a month of so behind us. but given how much movement there is back and forth between the two areas there is, there's nothing else that we could identify that really explains it except for the difference in having an order requiring masks in public settings."

Dr. Fox says he doesn't believe the usual travel that happens between the two counties has any effect on the increase in numbers.

