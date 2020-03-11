St. Joseph County confirms first coronavirus case

The first case of coronavirus in St. Joseph County has been confirmed, health officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

They say the patient is a man in his 50s who has been quarantined at his home.

He was tested Monday in the parking lot of an outpatient facility.

Health officials say the local patient had been in contact with someone else in Indiana who has tested positive for coronavirus. It's unclear whether that interaction happened in St. Joseph County.

Ten other cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Indiana as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on air and online for updates.

