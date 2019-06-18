St. Joseph County board approves contract for limited leaf pick-up

The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners has approved a contract for limited leaf pick-up.

Last year, the board approved $1.2 million for leaf pick-up.

The pick-up service is for the unincorporated portions of St. Joseph County and is similar to last year's programs.

"Limited" refers to a two-pass program, and the contractor will collect whatever leaves are taken to the curb on the first and second passes of the program.

St. Joseph County Recycling LLC was the only bidder.

"It's an issue that we think is important, clean air and for the quality of life for citizens. We think it's an important thing that we need to keep doing," said Andy Kostielney, board president.

The contract approved Tuesday is only for this year. The council will be considering a long-term contract next year.

