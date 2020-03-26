St. Joseph County announces first coronavirus death

St. Joseph County health officials are announcing the county's first death from coronavirus.

The patient, a man in his 80s, had severe comorbities.

Comorbidity means more than one disease or condition is present in the same person at the same time, according to the CDC.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

As of this morning 7 more individuals in St. Joseph County have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 28. We are also confirming our first death as a result of COVID-19 infection. The patient, a male, in his eighties, had severe comorbities.

Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer, will be available today, March 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the County City Building lobby for questions and interviews.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.