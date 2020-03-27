St. Joseph County Sheriff's Dept. not enforcing evictions during pandemic

While the stay at home order is asking many to stay put, another executive order that went into effect more than a week ago is protecting people from being kicked out of their homes.

16 News Now learned what the temporary prohibition of eviction or foreclosure order means for people on the brink of eviction.

The order is putting a hold on the eviction process in Indiana.

16 News Now spoke to a management company with properties in St. Joseph County about their eviction policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Millenia Housing management told us that keeping their residents well during this time is their primary focus.

"Daily, we draft new policies and procedures that address a range of COVID-19-related issues, including late payment and non-payment of rent. During this unprecedented situation, we are also taking guidance from housing regulatory partners, local and state officials," they said in a statement.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department says they are not going to enforce evictions, which comply with the executive order temporarily prohibiting evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Because of the situation that's going on, we want to be a little more giving, and giving people the opportunity to figure out their financial issues,' said St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman.

This order went into effect on Mar. 19 and will last until the emergency declaration is over, allowing some flexibility for people falling on hard times.

The order says no eviction or foreclosure actions can be initiated between the time the order went into effect until when the state of emergency has ended.

It goes on to say that the order shouldn't be construed as relieving any individual of their obligations to pay rent, to make mortgage payments or to comply with any other obligations.​

The goal is to bring some relief to people on the brink of losing their homes in a time of crisis.

"The last thing we want to do, and me personally, is put people out on the street with no residence and no home during this time," Sheriff Redman said.

The order does not mean there is any sort of hold on rent.

The following is a list of services that can help with rent assistance:

REAL Services - (574) 233-8205

Hope Ministries - (574) 235-4150

St. Joseph County Salvation Army - (816) 232-5824

St. Joseph County Trustee Office - 574-233-2127

St. Vincent de Paul: (574) 234-6000