St. Joseph County Police K9 Officers receive donated vests

Two St. Joseph County Police K9 Officers received bullet and stab protective vests, thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Officers Farkas and Odin (pictured above) received their vests on Tuesday.

The vests were sponsored by Lourdes Findley of Orlando, Florida, and embroidered with the sentiment "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always."

Vested Interest is a non-profit organization, from East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests, and other assistance, to law enforcement dogs throughout the U.S.

The donation to provide one protective vest, for a law enforcement K9, is $960. East vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283, with a five-year warranty, and weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds.