St. Joseph County Public Library expands online resources amid pandemic

Whether you’re looking for some resources to help your kids with E-Learning, or you’re looking to dive into a new hobby, the St. Joseph County Public Library is at your disposal virtually.

The library has doubled checkout limits, and they have extended due dates to May 15th. There will be no late fees accrued while their doors are closed.

The library not only offers thousands of online books and audio books, but you can take online courses through their databases. You can also checkout at-home workouts, cook books and so much more.

The library is also posting daily resources from within the community, and librarians are hosting daily story time on the Facebook page.

“Netflix is a nice way to turn your brain off, but a book is a nice way to go to another place or to have another perspective,” said communications manager Jennifer Henecke. “And it’s also a good way to connect with your family. So you could read the same book as your partner, or you could read a book with your child.”

The St. Joseph County Public Library’s call center is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. You can call if you need help filling out unemployment forms, or if you have any questions regarding their online resources.

The number for the call center is (574) 382-4646.

The library plans to re-open on May 4th.